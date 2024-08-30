IANS

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered an investigation after a hidden camera was allegedly detected in a women's hostel washroom at an engineering college in Krishna Nagar district, which sparked an outrage.

The Chief Minister ordered District Minister Kollu Ravindra, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to visit the college.

Meanwhile, the police in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Friday formed a special team to probe the incident.

District Superintendent of Police Gangadhar Rao named Gudivada Crime Police Station Circle Inspector Ramanamma as the inquiry officer. Five technical personnel are also part of the team.

The team began its probe by visiting the girls' hostel at Gudlavalleru Engineering College.

On the direction of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Kollu Ravindra, District Collector D. K. Balaji, SP Gangadhar Rao, Pedana MLA K. Krishna Prasad, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao visited the college and spoke to students to ascertain facts about the case.

The Superintendent of Police said they were ready to use a Non-Linear Junction Detector (NLJD) for the investigation.

He assured the students that they would thoroughly check the premises to find out if there were any hidden cameras. He said if any student has seen the camera, she can come forward to share the information.

The police officer exuded confidence that they would soon solve the case. "This will not take a long time," he said.

Assuring the students that justice would be done in the case, the Superintendent of Police sought their cooperation in the investigation.

Students, who had launched their protest late on Thursday night, continued the same on Friday.

The ABVP supported the protest and demanded immediate action against those involved.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that he inquired with the authorities about the protest of female students.

He posted on social media that an inquiry was ordered into the incident. He promised that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The incident sparked outrage as students staged protests demanding action. They alleged that videos recorded through hidden cameras were leaked and sold by a few students.

Police picked up a final-year student for questioning.

His mobile phone and laptop were seized following allegations that he circulated the videos recorded through the hidden camera.

Some students alleged that the issue came to light a week ago, but the college management failed to take action.

(With inputs from IANS)