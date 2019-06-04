Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has said the salaries of Asha workers will be hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 3,000 currently. The announcement was made in a review meeting at the health department. The YSR Congress Party had promised to increase the salaries of Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) workers, during the election campaign.

The new CM said his government is determined to revamp medical and health department to improve health facilities in government hospitals. He also formed a committee to overhaul the medical and health department. PV Ramesh, Special Chief Secretary in the state, is the coordinator of the committee that will submit its report in 45 days.

Reviewing the functioning of the medical and health department, the CM said he was surprised to see the pathetic condition in government hospitals during the last five years.

Reddy had also increased the monthly old age pension to Rs 2,250, taking effect from June, signing his first document as Chief Minister. "Soon, we will increase it to 2,500 and then to 2,750 and then to Rs 3,000 per head, just like we promised," he reportedly said.