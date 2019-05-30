Live

A grand welcome has been staged for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy who will take oath as the second chief minister of the diverged state of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, May 30.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at Vijayawada city at 12 pm. The stadium has been arranged with a seating facility provided for nearly 11,000 people in front of the dais. The stadium has seven entry gates and six exit points.

Jaganmohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana CM K Chandra Sekhar Rao, incumbent CM of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DMK chief MK Stalin and Janasena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan are some of the few high profile people taking part in the swearing-in ceremony.

After entering the stadium, the chief minister-designate is supposed to go around the stadium, greeting the visitors in an open-top jeep. The entire venue has been divided into 18 galleries for the convenience of the invitees. Nearly 20,000 people have been invited for the ceremony, including all the legislators and parliamentarians of the YSRCP.

Around 14 LED screens have also been put up across the city for the live screening of the new chief minister's swearing-in ceremony. More than 5000 police force have been deployed for smooth conduction of the ceremony.

After the concluding the ceremony, Jaganmohan Reddy along with Telangana CM K Chandra Sekhar Rao will leave for Delhi to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

