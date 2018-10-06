Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun has been hit by piracy as the full movie has been leaked for torrent users to watch it online or download for free.

Andhadhun was released this Friday, and in just one day time, the full movie became a victim of piracy. Some illegal torrent sites have made it available on internet for users to watch it free at their convenience.

While some of the sites have uploaded low quality print of the pirated copy, some others claim to have HD quality of the same. Andhadhun despite having rave reviews from the critics, witnessed an average opening collection at the box office. Now, this news of the full movie been leaked online may give its producers some sleepless nights.

Almost all the Bollywood movies in recent times have been hit by piracy after the official release, and in some rare cases, even before the release. Films like Great Grand Masti, Majhi: The Mountain Man were leaked days before the official release, causing huge losses for the producers.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also features Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan among others. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is a crime thriller that has been praised for the surprising twists and turns, and also excellent performances.

The movie is expected to witness decent growth at the box office in coming days as it has been enjoying strong word of mouth.