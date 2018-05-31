Meena, late Kannada TV anchor Chandan's wife, has allegedly killed her son Tushar and attempted suicide by consuming poison in Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru. About a week back, Chandan died in a road accident.

Meena reportedly took the extreme step as she couldn't bear the loss of her husband. She allegedly slit the throat of her son and killed him after which she consumed poison, as per reports.

She is taken to Nimhans (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) and her condition is said to be critical.

Kannada TV anchor Chandrashekhar (34), popularly known as Chandan, and his friend Santhoshi (24) were killed in Hanagavadi near Harihara in Davangere district in Karnataka on May 24.

Chandan's speeding car had rammed into a parked lorry at around 5 am a week ago. He and his friend died on the spot. They were on the way to Hubballi from Bengaluru, reported News18 Kannada.

Chandan was a fan of late Dr Rajkumar and his interview with Smt Parvathamma Rajkumar for Raj Musix had garnered fantastic response on YouTube. Apart from anchoring, he had appeared in a few movies that include Challenging Star Darshan's Porki.

Further details awaited