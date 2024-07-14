Ananya Panday was one of the most active guests at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding. From dressing up to perfection for each and every one of their wedding functions to dancing like no one's watching; the diva was a true-blue guest and baraati. However, not just Ananya but a mystery man with the actress has now grabbed attention on social media.

The mystery man

Pictures of Ananya with a mystery man at Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani's wedding festivities has caught all the limelight. While in one picture, she is seen dancing with the man; in another, the duo seems to be sharing a tight and cozy hug. This has piqued the interest of fans and followers of the actress who now want to know if the actress has moved on.

Reddit reacts

Some on Reddit have said that the foreigner in question is an employee at Vantara named Walker Blanco. However, there is no official confirmation on the name and workplace of the person in the pictures. "It seems to be this guy who I guess works for Vantara! Ananya follows his sister too," a reddit user wrote.

"I want someone to hold me like that goddamit!" another user wrote. "Someone on this sub had said that Ananya went on the cruise with a firang. This must be him," a comment read. "ARK's loss he dumped her so she moved on," a reddit user wrote. "I saw it on Snapchat. They were definitely having a moment coz both were looking into each others eyes," another reddit user opined.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur had been dating for almost two years before calling it quits. At a time when the duo had started making joint appearances and weren't hiding their relationship anymore, the news of their separation shocked their fans and followers.