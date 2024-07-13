Finally after months of pre-wedding festivities. Anant and Radhika got married in Mumbai in the wee hours on Friday. Who's who from the Bollywood and Hollywood arena made a stunning appearance at the wedding.

From Kim Kardashian to Aishwarya Rai, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan among others. Celebs put their best fashion foot forward and attended the event. From the political circuit, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamta Banerjee, and Lalu Prasad Yadav among others attended the wedding.

The Bollywood celebs who had arrived early were the baaratis of the wedding. They were seen dancing to the beats of dhol, AP Dhillion also performed at the ceremony.

Salman Khan, SRK, and Vicky Katrina were seen dancing. But it was Ranveer Singh who stole the stage and moment. He was seen grooving with Hardik Pandya.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show Priyanka Chopra dancing with Ranveer Singh.

'Rude, disrespectful':Ananya Pandey slammed for pushing Nick Jonas to dance with Priyanka; Ranveer Singh pulls Nick in front and hugs him

Priyanka was seen dancing to Chikni Chameli song, she also danced to the AP Dhillion's songs that he sang at the wedding.

A clip that has gone viral shows Priyanka, Nick and Ananya along with Ranveer dancing to Priyanka's film song 'Raat ko Dhai Baje', wherein Priyanka was dancing with Nick, while Ananya who was dancing behind, pushed Nick and came forward.

Ranveer who was also grooving, gave Nick his hand and pulled him forward.

Ananya pushed Nick with her elbow and came forward to match her dance steps with Priyanka Chopra.

She didn't realise that she pushed Nick back.

The Internet is slamming Ananya for her behaviour. While social media users are praising Ranveer for how he extended his hand towards Nick and he also hugged him.

A user wrote, "But the way Ranveer noticed and instantly tried to make Nick feel included."

Another mentioned Ananya's got no manners."

The third one wrote, "Nepokids always having attitude he is nick Jonas he is Hollywood actor, singer."

Meanwhile, several other videos have gone viral from the wedding that show, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit among others have set the stage ablaze with their dance performances.

SRK and Salman were grooving to the beats of the song played by DJ, Madhuri Dixit also was also seen dancing.

A video shows Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif dancing to the beats of Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba.