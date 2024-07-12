The D-day has finally arrived and a few hours from now, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be husband and wife. Who's who from the Bollywood and cricketing dressed in traditional ethnic have graced their presence to bless Anant and Radhika as they take nuptial vows today.

Cricketers like MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Celebs namely Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, MS Dhoni, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and John Cena among others amped up the ethnic glam quotient as they arrived to bless Anant and Radhika.

Several videos and pictures of the celebs arriving at the wedding venue have surfaced online.

Let's take a look at who wore what

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many of Anant's Bollywood buddies showed up in specially designed outfits that had "Anant's brigade" written at the back of their outfits.

Best dressed

Hollywood actor and former WWE superstar John Cena grabbed attention with his appearance at the Ambani wedding. He dressed in a blue bandhgala, and posed for photographers.

He is also seen wearing a safa as he dances to the beats of Dhol.

Mukesh also shook hands with John's plus one, who also got a safa tied at the wedding venue.

In a video, Anant's father, Mukesh Ambani, thanked John for coming to the wedding. They shook hands before Mukesh said, "Welcome, thank you so much for coming."

Dulha Anant Ambani was seen arriving at the wedding venue with his parents and family members in an orange sherwani and white pajama. Anant's attire was as royal and exquisite as his grand wedding. The entire work on his kurta is diamond studded.

Janhvi Kapoor arrived for the wedding ceremony with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She was dressed in a stunning traditional blingy outfit.

MS Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi and daughter. The trio looked stunning in Indian traditional wear.

Worst dressed

Ananya showed wore a yellow lehenga with a bralette blouse. Shanaya Kapoor wore a sparkly purple outfit. The blouses had "Anant's brigade" written on the back. Khushi Kapoor wore a bralette blouse and ghagra which was glossy green.

The trio ditched the dupatta as they flaunted their toned abs.

Arjun wore a shimmery ivory sherwani, with "Mere yaar ki shaadi hai" written on the back.

Anant's friend Meezan Jaffrey added a sparkly touch to the event in his red attire, which had DDC printed on the back, which means Dudh ke Dhule chokre.

Boney Kapoor wore a flashy and shimmery golden kurta.

Netizens were unimpressed with Priyanka Chopra's orange bralette blouse and lehenga.

Suhana wore a noodle-strapped saree.

Take a look at the inside videos from the ceremony.