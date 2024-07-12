The D-day has finally arrived. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot tonight by Hindu Vedic rituals.

The elite guest list of AR's wedding included Kim Kardashian and his sister Khole, who arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday.

Kim Kardashian smitten by Indian media waves and records them, Rema, UK Ex PM's Boris Johnson arrive in Mumbai for Anant- Radhika's wedding

On Thursday, Kim and her sister Khloe landed in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding which is scheduled today. TV icons, the Kardashian sisters graciously acknowledged the crowd.

Kim was seen recording the paps as they clicked pictures and recorded her videos. Kim was in awe of the love and warmth she received past midnight in Mumbai.

As the sisters reached the hotel, Kim and Khloe were surrounded by Indian media and Kim graciously waved at the paparazzi.

The staff at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai welcomed Kim with a garland and also applied tikka on her forehead. A picture of Kim and Khloe with a fan from the hotel has also gone viral.

Besides Kim K and Khloe, several other international stars are expected to attend Anant and Radhika's wedding this weekend.

On Thursday, Nick Jonas was also landed in Mumbai. He was joined by his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. Mamta Banerjee also arrived n the city, Boris Johnson EX UK PM was also seen in Mumbai for Anant Ambani's wedding.

Former British PM Tony Blair arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Samsung CEO – Han Jong‑hee also arrived in Mumbai ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

#WATCH | Nigerian rapper and singer-songwriter, Rema arrives in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/jdyIkctYKw — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

From John Cena, Mike Tyson and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Calm Down hitmaker Rema has also been invited.

#WATCH | Former British PM Tony Blair arrives in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant. pic.twitter.com/bFdFRMGXL6 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies will start today, the Shubh Vivah or wedding function is on July 12, The dress code is Indian traditional. July 13 will be the day of Shubh Aashirwad and the dress code is Indian formal. July 14 will be the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception and the dress code is Indian chic. All these functions will be held in BKC.