Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple started last week. Who's who from the Bollywood and cricketing world graced their presence putting their best fashion foot forward.

Cricketers like MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Celebs namely Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan among others attended the haldi and mehendi ceremony.

Apart from them, Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya, along with politician Aditya Thackeray and his father Uddhav Thackeray also graced their presence.

Several videos and pictures of the celebs arriving at Antalia have surfaced on social media.

Mukesh Ambani gets emotional: Anant and Radhika tease each other during Graha Shanti puja

On Wednesday, Shiv Shakti puja along with the mehendi ceremony was held at Antalia.

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, Merchants hosted a Graha Shanti Puja and Mandwa Muhurat at the Regal Room, Oberoi.

During the Mandwa Muhurat ceremony, the parents of the couple-to-be sought the blessings of Mother Earth and prayed for her to bless the couple.

What is Graha Shanti puja?

The Graha Shanti Puja is conducted to pray for a happy and peaceful marital life, with prayers offered to Lord Ganesha to remove all obstacles.

The video from the ceremony was dropped on social media. Radhika looked regal in her saree and looked breathtakingly beautiful in the saree. While Anant Ambani opted for a red kurta and sleeveless jacket complimenting Radhika.

The wholesome video shows, Mukesh Ambani getting teary-eyed seeing the ceremonies. Radhika's father and Mukesh Ambani hug Radhika as they are all set to welcome Radhika home.

The clip also shows, Radhika and Anant playfully teasing each other. As per the ritual, Radhika puts a garland around Anant's neck and they hug each other.

Nita Ambani showered flowers and also performed a few rituals. After which, Radhika touches Nita Ambani's feet.

As soon as the video went viral. Netizens were confused upon seeing Radhika and Anant's yet another pre-wedding ceremony and thought that they had got married.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say.

A user wrote, "I am so touched by how holistic and beautiful this feels. It is truly wonderful to see every tradition being celebrated in such a special way. What a wedding.."

Another wrote, "Taking a note of one more wedding ritual which I did not know existed.."

The third one wrote, "There will be post-wedding celebration ..another year to go.."

The fourth one asked, "Is the wedding over?"

At all the wedding functions Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani, Anil Ambani, and Tina Ambani were present.

A video from the Puja ceremony is doing rounds on the internet where the father-son Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani, can be seen performing Lord Shiva's Puja

Amit was performing live with his band on stage, while Anant and Mukesh Ambani performed Lord Shiva's puja. Anant was seen wearing a blue kurta, while Mukesh wore a white outfit. Another video features the soon-to-be bride and groom, Anant and Radhika, posing with the priest at their pre-wedding ceremony.

The wedding is set to take place on July 12 in Mumbai. On July 11, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived in Mumbai and was and waved at the paps before she sat in the car.

Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas has arrived in India to attend the grand celebrations tomorrow.