'All in yellow': Anil-Tina Ambani, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh smeared in turmeric for Anant-Radhika's haldi ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony was held on Monday night. Radhika Merchant and Anant will tie the knot on Friday. The haldi ceremony was held at Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai and was attended by close family and a few friends from Bollywood.

Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Ambani among others attended the haldi ceremony.

Who wore what at Haldi ceremony

While entering the venue celebs opted for bright ethnic wear. However, they changed inside as they enjoyed applying haldi to the groom-to-be.

Salman Khan opted for a black Pathani suit when he entered Antilia.

Ranveer Singh opted for a yellow kurta.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a red and golden lehenga and paired it with a bralette blouse and dupatta.

singer Udit Narayan also arrived at the function with his wife.

Ananya looked stunning in light pink ethnic wear.

A video of haldi festivities has gone viral that shows celebs smeared in turmeric.

Celebs smeared in Haldi as they exit

Anant's uncle, businessman Anil Ambani was present with his wife, former actor Tina Ambani. The couple was spotted leaving the venue late at night holding hands, drenched in turmeric paste and marigold petals. They even posed for the paparazzi with big smiles. Similarly, Ranveer Singh was also covered in turmeric paste as he left the venue.

A day before the Haldi ceremony, the bride and groom joined a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on July 3 organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities will be held as per traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.