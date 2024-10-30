Walker Blanco seems to have confirmed relationship with Ananya Panday. On the Gehraiyaan actress' birthday, Walker took to social media to share a picture of the actress. He wished Panday in the most adorable way and seems to have blown the lid off their relationship. This is how he wished Ananya.

Walker's lovey dovey post for Ananya

Sharing a picture of Ananya, Blanco wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you Anniee (red heart emoticon)!" Ananya Panday was rumoured to be dating the Reliance employee ever since Anant Ambani's wedding. It was Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding that the two were seen cosily posing for pictures.

Their pictures had set tongues wagging. Many were puzzled to see Ananya with Walker as she seemed to have just broken up with Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya Panday has been linked with several men ever since she has joined the industry. From Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda, Aditya Roy Kapur to now Walker Blanco; the actress has been rumoured to be dating each one of them at certain points in her career. Ananya's mother, however, has said that she isn't bothered by these pairings.

Bhavana on Ananya's relationship

Bhavana further said that even she used to get paired with many men but that never used to make the headlines. And thus wants her daughter to lead a normal life. Chunky Panday's wife also said that the only time she would get emotional is when Ananya would tell her about her marriage plans.

"When I was younger, I was paired with many people. It just didn't make the headlines. That's the difference. So, I think she should lead her life as normal as I led, or any of you lead. The day she decides to get married and tells me, that's the day, maybe, I will get emotional and I will have feelings. Till then I just want her to have a great time," she said.