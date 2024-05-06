The reports of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur having called it quits has broken many hearts. The two lovebirds were together in a relationship for over two years. The news of their separation has left everyone shocked as the couple seemed madly-in-love and strong together at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar recently.

What went wrong

Both, Aditya and Ananya have often heaped praise at one another. Several celebrities have also spilled the beans on their relationship. Amid all this, the news of them parting ways has shocked one and all. Reports reveal that it has been two months since the duo walked their own ways and haven't looked back. The Gehraiyaan actress is finding solace in her new furry pet that she has named – Riot.

Chunky Panday on Ananya's relationship

Recently, Ananya's father and actor, Chunky Panday was asked about the actress dating Aditya. The Tirchi Topiwale actor had then said that she earns more than him at this stage and he can't ask her to lead the way he directs. "I mean it's fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do," he told Lehren.

Chunky was again asked about some of the intimate scenes that Ananya has done in her films and reacting to it the Tirchi Topiwale actor said that everyone has seen it in Hollywood and it is no big deal anymore. "Yes I am fine with it. I have seen it in Hollywood. There is no harm. You have to accept it," he added.

After her break-up, Ananya is sticking with her best friend Suhana Khan and spending majority of her free time with the star kid. A few months back, Ananya's mother has raised question on the couple breaking up after she had unfollowed the actor on social media.