A leaked picture of Ananya Panday smoking at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony has left netizens shocked. The picture has now been deleted. The picture seemed to have been taken by one of the wedding guests and was deleted after netizens noticed Ananya Panday standing at a corner and smoking.

Should we be judging Ananya?

The picture has now been shared on social platforms extensively and has now evoked mixed reactions. Many on social media are finding it hard to believe that Ananya could smoke. Even in this day and age, women smoking is looked down upon while men doing it is seen as a "cool" thing to do. So it didn't really come as a surprise when netizens were quick to slam the Gehraiyaan actress for lighting a cigarette.

Netizens react

"Our Ananya can't be doing this," one user wrote. "This is what happens behind closed doors," another user commented. "Crap, I didn't know this. She is that beautiful and has such cute lips, can't believe she is a smoker. Dang," one more user wrote. However, there were many who even came to the actress' defence.

"Why is everyone so judgmental all the time?" asked one user. "So if an actor does this its ok and not when an actress does this?" another user asked. "Hypocrisy at its best for people worshipping chain smoker actors and now ridiculing Ananya," a netizen wrote.

For those who came in late, Ananya is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. Karan Johar had blown the lid on the spark between the two and the two have often been spotted together ever since.