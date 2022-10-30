If one has to list down the popular Bollywood actors of this generation, then he surely can't miss Ananya Panday, who is undoubtedly one of the most popular ones among the newbies, in Bollywood. The actress who is celebrating her 24th birthday today i.e. on October 30, made her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ever since then, Ananya has been constantly in the limelight for various reasons. In her short career of three years, Ananya has already featured in a few movies till date but has also been a part of several debates for her statements. Today on the occasion of Ananya's birthday, let's have a look at some her statements that turned heads.

Ananya Panday statement on Vijay Deverakonda's relationship status

In her last appearance on 'Kofee With Karan 7', Ananya Panday graced the coffee couch with her 'Liger' co-star Vijay Deverakonda. However, the episode sparked debate when Ananya hinted at Vijay Deverakonda's current relationship status with his 'Dear Comrade' co-star Rashmika Mandanna by using Mika Singh's reference.

Ananya Panday on her struggle

At the yearly roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand, the 'Gehraiyaan' actress spoke about nepotism and how her actor-father Chunky Pandey was never a part of a Dharma movie, and how he has never graced the KJo hosted chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. She said, "It isn't as easy as people say it is. I think everyone has their own journey. My dad has never been a part of the Dharma film. He has never been on Koffee with Karan."

Ananya Panday on her talent

In an episode on 'The Kapil Sharma Show, Ananya Panday left netizens in a shock when she said her talent was that she can touch her tongue to her nose.

Ananya Panday on calling her dad Tony Stark

Though for fun, Ananya Panday had shared a picture with her dad Chunky Panday and called him Tony Stark. And, this didn't go down well with the netizens who had a field day on social media. But since this for fun, Ananya took it in her stride.

Ananya Panday on copying Khole Kardashian

On one of the episodes of 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Ananya spoke about how her parents used to abuse and use the 'F' word frequently when she was growing up. In response to this, the netizens then dig up the scene from 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' where Khloe Kardashian is seen uttering similar lines, "My mom cursed so much when we were little, I thought my names was F**k."