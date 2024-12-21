Bollywood divas are belting out some extraordinary fashion looks right ahead of the Christmas week. It is an absolute fashion riot right ahead of the year-end the B-town girls are putting in all their effort to bring on their fashion A-game, however, a couple of them still failed to hit the right spot and struggled to serve a "look". Here is a fashion roundup of the week gone by-

Ananya Panday



Minimalism never goes out of style and combined with chicness, it truly is a win. Ananya Panday is the new-age fashion icon of Bollywood and she does justice to the title with most of her fashion look. This cherry-red co-ord blazer set is formal yet it is very Christmas party coded. The Prabal Gurung power suit looked great on Bae and she pulled off the look like a Boss lady. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the anti-fit suit set took centre stage and was accessorised with simple pieces of jewellery. Her blow-dried hair and subtle makeup especially the kohl-rimmed eyes were absolutely top-notch.

Palak Tiwari



Palak Tiwari opted for a dainty pink satin 'Candice' dress from the brand Self-Centrd. While the dress's fit and flair were beautiful, it did not look very flattering on the actress. The lovely colour of her ensemble complimented her very well but even then this was a big fashion miss. The dress had a straight across neckline and was also accompanied by a bejewelled neck accessory which was supposed to elevate the simple dress but ended up ruining it. The eye makeup was a bit too much for the dress but the hair was about fine.

Kriti Sanon

It is officially the wedding season and Kriti Sanon is serving some major inspiration for bridesmaids fashion. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti was seen in a "signature chiffon saree with a crystal blouse" designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Describing the saree, Manish wrote, "The soft and Sensous flow of French chiffon sarees from vintage 40 s to now is always a tribute to beauty .. Hot Majenta colour Ombre Saree .. Stunning on Kriti Sanon." Everything about her look was vintage yet extremely contemporary- from her hair to make-up to her accessories, everything worked out in her favour.



The other look that she sported was in a lovely sharara set from the shelves of Mishru. The Pia sharara set featured ivory-hued geometric motifs with intricate leaf compositions that celebrated Indian craftsmanship. What took the look to a whole other dimension was the sculpted corset and and the geometric dupatta that had been paired with it. Kriti paired a pair of beautiful chaandbaalis with the look.

Shanaya Kapoor



A lot of celebrities try to mix and match and most of them fail miserably but Shanaya Kapoor has aced it to a whole other extent. Shanaya has not made a movie debut yet but she has already been able to garner a lot of love and appreciation for the sartorial choices that she makes. The soon-to-be debutante was seen wearing a chequered Helen Anthony ensemble. She paired her outfit with Jimmy Choo scarlet pumps and red socks. Styled by Manisha Melwani, everything about the look was Gen-Z coded and looked perfect.

Raashii Khanna



When they say that a hairstyle can ruin a look, Raashi Khanna's recent look should be an example of the same. The Richard Quinn dress was sheer perfection, it looked great on her and accentuated Raashii's statuesque figure. However, everything fell flat because of her hair and makeup- the hair was tied up in a bun and did not sync well with the look, the lip shade that the actress opted for was a bit too much and yet again did not go well with the look.

Wamiqa Gabbi



Wamiqa is keeping busy with the promotions of her film 'Baby John' which stars Varun Dhawan, and Keerthy among others. The 'Jubilee' actress has been dishing out quite a few looks but fashion enthusiasts and critics seem to be very unimpressed with her. Wamiqa was seen wearing an embellished fitted dress by Realm by Vaishali. There was too much happening in the dress and therefore failed to create an impact. Wamiqa is someone who embraces simplicity in the best way possible and for her to have worn this tad bit loud dress was a disaster in waiting.