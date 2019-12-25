2019 has been a fantastic year for newcomers as well as the audience who witnessed a bunch of fresh faces. Be it star kids or a commoner, the newcomers' onscreen presence was indeed remarkable. But here's a list of Bollywood debuts that highly disappointed the audience.

Ananya Panday

You must surely be wondering why is she on our list. Well, Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, is already two films old. The actress kickstarted her Bollywood career with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' starring alongside Tiger Shroff and debutante Tara Sutaria. She played the hot bombshell who is quite attractive. But in the movie business that's not enough. Apart from her glam doll image, the audience could not find any 'act in the actress'.

Karan Deol

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol was launched by his father's home production film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass'. The audience felt Karan was expressionless. Now that's not a good thing to be heard by an actor, especially the one who holds a legacy.

Pranuthan Bahl

Monish Bahl's daughter Pranutan Bahl stepped into Bollywood with her movie 'Notebook'. She got Salman Khan's support but that did not help the actress as well. It's too early to decide whether she is here to stay or no but her movie 'Notebook' definitely was a big disappointment.

Zaheer Iqbal

Another fresh face starring opposite Pranutan in 'Notebook' was backed by Salman Khan. Zaheer's performance was not commendable either. Blame it on the movie or their acting skills, but the two new kids on the block have to pull up their socks to lead the competition.

Mizaan Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey's son Mizaan Jaffrey made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Malaal' which was also a launchpad for Bhansali's niece Sharmin Sehgal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his magnum opus projects, could not create any magic for the two star kids. Malaal's box office failure saddened many.