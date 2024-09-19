Ever since her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday has been rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco. Blanco reportedly works for the Ambanis in a very senior position. Recently, Ananya was asked about her ideal partner and how much she would like to keep her personal life in the spotlight.

Ananya told Zoom that she is the kind of person who doesn't like keeping her relationship a secret and would rather announce it to the world. However, she added that sometimes when the partner is not interested in being in the limelight, it could be wrong to expose them like that. "If I love someone, I am with someone I would like to scream it out from the rooftops and I believe in celebrating relationships and not hiding them," she told Zoom.

Ananya further added, "But I also understand that sometimes it's not fair to the person that you're with or your partner to kind of expose them to that world if they don't want to be exposed."

In a recent interaction with Mashable, the Call Me Bae actress also clarified the rumours of celebs being paid to be a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and performing there.

The CTRL actress also added that she wants the same kind of love that Radhika and Anant have for one another. "One big takeaway from the wedding was that so much was happening, but whenever Anant and Radhika would look at each other, it was just pure love. It felt like violins were playing behind them. That's something I want in life — that no matter how much chaos is around, you and that person share that connection," she said.