The world is waiting for one the biggest weddings that is going to take place. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in the coming months and the pre-wedding festivities will commence from the pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar from March 1-3 and is set to be a grand affair.

Pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

The three-day event aims to highlight Ambanis' global influence. Who's who from the industrialists, dignitaries will be attending the pre-wedding event? And each day has a specific theme. 'An Evening in Everland', 'A Walk on the Wildside', and 'Mela Rouge' are the themes for the first three days.

The guests are suggested to dress in 'elegant cocktail', 'jungle fever', and 'dazzling desi romance' respectively.

The last day will host two events, 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar', with 'casual chic' and heritage Indianwear being the suggested dress codes.

The final day includes the "Tusker Trails" event, encouraging "casual chic" dressing to complement the lush surroundings of Jamnagar city.

Despite these suggestions, guests are free to wear what they find comfortable. All guests will travel to Jamnagar on chartered flights from Mumbai or Delhi on March 1 between 8 am-1 pm.

Recently, one of Ambani's fan pages shared videos from Jamnagar showing a beautiful laser light show that the Ambani's hosted in Jamnagar. The visual shows bond between mother and son, an elephant roaming in the greenery and a map of Jamnagar in the hues of blue and green, which was seemingly inspired by Lord Krishna.

Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, discussed the reasons behind choosing Jamnagar as the wedding venue.

In an interview with CNBC Awaaz, Anant Ambani shared why the family chose Jamnagar for the wedding. He said, "My grandmother is from Jamnagar. My mother has built the whole city. They have built the whole thing brick by brick. I have spent a lot of time here as a child. Mumbai is my home, but my heart is in Jamnagar. My parents and grandmother also suggested that we pick Jamnagar as the venue. It also allows me to celebrate with my colleagues, and the other people I work with."

The wedding card of the couple has surfaced online. As per several fan pages. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024.

Ahead of the highly anticipated pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family has facilitated the development of 14 new temples within an expansive temple complex situated in Jamnagar, Gujarat.