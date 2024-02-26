Bollywood actor, director and daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt turned 52 on Sunday. Doting daddy penned a beautiful birthday note for Pooja. On that note, he showered praise and also spoke about how Pooja Bhatt resembles Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha.

Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt added Pooja's essence of her journey through life. The long note reads, "Note from my father- Pooja, I tread softly through the dimly lit corridors of Ganatra Maternity Hospital, the sunlight casting a surreal glow. As I approach the glass door, my eyes fix on you, nestled in a crib beside another infant. At that moment, I'm struck by your chubby cheeks, flushed with anger – a tiny rebel protesting your abrupt departure from the realm of divinity into this harsh reality. Since then, you've journeyed through life, stumbling, rising and ultimately finding your footing in a way only you could."

Resemblance to Raha Kapoor, he mentioned, "Each season of your life has sculpted you into the person you are today, yet the river of existence flows endlessly. I often find myself marvelling at your resemblance to our darling Raha- both brimming with innocence & an insatiable thirst for life. Happy birthday, my dear child. As you navigate the depths of life's ocean, it will both enchant and bewilder you. Your task is to seek your truth relentlessly, yet never fully grasp it. For the day you do, you cease to truly live. I'm grateful you continue to search, for in that pursuit lies the essence of being alive. With all my love, Papa."

Netizens weren't impressed with Mahesh Bhatt calling 'Raha' resembling Pooja Bhatt.

A user mentioned, "Raha is a duplicate of Rishi Kapoor.."

Another mentioned, "No way. Raha doesnt look like Bhatt's. She is pure kapoors❤️ she resembles her grandparents.

The third one said, "She is a proper Kapoor daughter..."

Pooja is known for her debut in Bollywood with Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi. She was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Born to Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt, Pooja shares a unique connection with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, who are Mahesh Bhatt and his second wife Soni Razdan's daughters.

Alia and Ranbir's love story

Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. After a year of their angel turning one. The star couple introduced their daughter to the world on December 25, 2023. Before heading to Kunal Kapoor's Xmas bash, Alia and Ranbir showed paps Raha's face. While the doting daughter was looking at the paps with curiosity. After which, last week at Jeh's birthday party.

Ranbir attended Jeh's birthday with Raha. The father-daughter duo was twinning and Ranbir held Raha close to him. The videos and pictures went viral and since then netizens are going gaga over doting Ranbir.