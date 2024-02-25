Power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. After a year of their angel turning one. The star couple introduced their daughter to the world on December 25, 2023. Before heading to Kunal Kapoor's Xmas bash, Alia and Ranbir showed paps Raha's face. While the doting daughter was looking at the paps with curiosity. After which, last week at Jeh's birthday party. Ranbir attended Jeh's birthday with Raha. The father-daughter duo was twinning and Ranbir held Raha close to him. The videos and pictures went viral and since then netizens are going gaga over doting Ranbir.

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan think Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha is brilliant and beautiful

Not just parents even grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan often share posts about loving their gorgeous grandchild, Raha Kapoor.

On Saturday, Alia's mom, Soni, shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "All grandchildren are brilliant, beautiful and take after their grandmother."

Sharing the quote, she penned, "Mind it. Also, we can make it grandmothers. @neetu54 what say (smiling and heart emojis)."

She even tagged Alia. Soon after, Neetu Kapoor reshared the post and the veteran actor responded with "Absolutely."

At the Koffee With Karan's recent episode, Neetu Kapoor spoke about granddaughter Raha

Neetu Kapoor graced revealed that at home, she keeps instructing the help to tell Raha Kapoor to say 'papa'. Meanwhile, Alia's mom Soni instructs her to teach the little one to say 'mumma'.

She also spoke about the banter between her and Alia Bhatt regarding. Neetu Kapoor said, "So, I went the other day to the house, and Alia says, 'Oh, by the way, she said mumma. So, I said, she didn't say mumma, but she said mum-mum. So, don't be so happy," she laughed added that she's saying da-da and not na-na. Talking about the baby's name, she said that it suits her. "I feel very rahat when I see her. She has got such a beautiful, lovely, happy face."