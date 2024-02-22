It's celebration time at the Kapoor and Khan household as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turned three on February 21, 2024.

Kareena and Saif hosted a grand birthday bash, which was attended by who's who from B-town and their little ones. Sonam Kapoor with her son Vayu, Rani Mukherji with Aadira, Ranbir Kapoor with Raha, and Soha Ali Khan with Innaya, among others, attended the bash.

Doting daddy: Ranbir and Raha twin in shades of blue

Ranbir Kapoor was seen twinning with Raha in navy blue. The doting daddy held his daughter Raha in his arms, and the paparazzi couldn't take their eyes off them.

Raha wore a navy blue frock, and her two cute ponies added extra dollops of cuteness to her pretty face. She was adorably looking at the paps and even smiling at them.

Several pictures of Raha and Ranbir have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Ranbir was seen entering the party venue holding Raha in his arms. As soon as he reached the venue, Kareena got teary-eyed and emotional seeing Raha and lovingly caressed her. Saif also couldn't take his eyes off Raha.

Netizens ask, where is Alia Bhatt?

Netizens flocked to social media and were perplexed to see Kareena getting emotional with Raha.

A user mentioned, "Kareena has got so emotional seeing Raha.."

Another mentioned. "It's looking like Kareena is crying."

A section of netizens also asked where is Alia Bhatt as she was missing from Jeh's birthday party.

This is the second time, paparazzi has had the opportunity to click Raha Kapoor. In December 2023, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed Raha's full face to the world as they headed for Christmas brunch at Kunal Kapoor's house.

During Koffee With Karan, Kareena said,Raha looks like Ranbir."

And Alia said that "Kareena is the only one who feels like that." To which Kareena told Karan: "But she looks a lot like Ranbir when he was a child.