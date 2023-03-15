Making India proud on the International stage, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers and SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the Best Documentary Short award and Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

The biggest dairy brand known for its creative doodle also joined in the celebration and shared their tribute for the two big Oscars!

The Amul doodle had sketches of producer Guneet Monga and Kartiki holding the Oscar trophies, and the Amul girl whispering in an elephant's ear with 'Haathi Mere Saathi' written on top. Meanwhile, the RRR doodle features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Amul girl dancing on Naatu Naatu. The texts on the doodle say, "Can't say Naa tu an OscaRRR" and "Amul, have with Nacho Nacho!"

Producer Guneet Monga reshared the Amul doodle and wrote, "You know you've made it when@Amul_Coop releases a cartoon featuring you! Thank you for the jumbo size love for The Elephant Whisperers. Our victory now feels complete with this utterly butterly delicious gesture!" [sic]

#Amul Topical: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at the Oscars! pic.twitter.com/9D9hkU4cnR — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 14, 2023

#Amul Topical: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars! pic.twitter.com/LzjF22BMRu — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 13, 2023

You know you've made it when @Amul_Coop releases a cartoon featuring you! Thank you for the jumbo size love for The Elephant Whisperers. Our victory now feels complete with this utterly butterly delicious gesture!#TheElephantWhisperers @sikhyaent @EarthSpectrum pic.twitter.com/ASrmImPOFv — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 14, 2023

What is RRR about?

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.

About Elephant Whisperers

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It presents the story of an indigenous couple and their bond with an orphaned elephant, Raghu, and how they dedicatedly work to ensure the elephant's recovery and survival and eventually develop affection and love for the majestic creature.

Set against the background of life in the wild spaces of south India, 'The Elephant Whisperers' highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable wild spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

The short documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.