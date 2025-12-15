Mumbai did it again. On Messi's third stop during his four-city GOAT India tour, Messi spent exactly one hour at the Wankhede, engaging with young football players. He posed with Sachin Tendulkar and Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, among others.

The Wankhede Stadium was packed with Bollywood celebrities. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the launch of 'Project Mahadeva', which aims to identify and develop young football players across the state.

The event was also graced by Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn, his son Yug, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff booed at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

The crowd cheered when Messi greeted Sachin and Sunil Chhetri. But amid loud cheers and chants of Messi, the crowd started booing when it was announced that celebrities would be greeting Messi, making Lionel Messi's India trip an awkward moment. The situation occurred when the organisers stopped the event to congratulate the celebrities present.

Loud boos erupted from sections of the stadium as the announcer called actor Tiger Shroff on stage and referred to him as a youth icon. When Ajay Devgn was invited for his felicitation, the response was repeated moments later, with onlookers clearly voicing their disapproval.

It was a clear indication that the fans only wanted it to be a sports event and didn't want any Bollywood celebs' intervention, given that many people in the stands had assembled especially for the football star.

- Didn’t greet Messi

- Asked De Paul to move aside

- Chewing gum while taking a selfie



does she think she’s Rihanna or Shakira, man? ?#MessiInIndia pic.twitter.com/FXPKguEo2E — Sam (@HereToTroll72) December 14, 2025

at wankhede stadium fans didn’t come to cheer bollywood celebrities or politicians. They're came for the messi and sports and made it clear by booing the tiger shroff and ajay devgan ?? . Respect for the CROWD pic.twitter.com/jPY9PtrWmi — Pikachu (@11eleven_4us) December 14, 2025

Amruta Fadnavis trolled for chewing gum while taking selfie with Messi

However, amid several moments, Amruta Fadnavis was seen clicking selfies with Messi on the ground, but she was also seen chewing gum, which irked netizens, and social media called out Amruta for her disrespectful behaviour towards Messi.

She is Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

⁰Chewing gum, zero basic courtesy, forcing Lionel Messi twice for a selfie.



Messi clearly looks uncomfortable.⁰And still she keeps pushing for that moment.



Absolutely shameful ?



pic.twitter.com/D44wvg3stj — Amock (@Politicx2029) December 14, 2025

I may not agree with the ‘GOAT of cricket’ tag for Sachin, but the way the hosts welcomed him was special. Even Messi must have felt the aura of Sachin and what cricket means in India. As an Indian cricket fan, I genuinely loved this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HgCz06mH8m — ????????!??_?? (@bholination) December 14, 2025

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with Lionel Messi in Wankhede stadium ?



What language are they communicating in bro ????



pic.twitter.com/ua30tCGvuR — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 14, 2025

Meanwhile, towards the end of the event, Messi shared a special moment with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who presented him with a Team India jersey. Messi later returned the gesture by gifting Tendulkar a football, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

He was also seen holding the Indian flag, while Luis Suárez proudly carried Uruguay's colours and Rodrigo De Paul waved Argentina's flag.