Mumbai welcomed Lionel Messi with open arms on Sunday, December 14, 2025, it's the time Argentine legend visited the city. After the Kolkata fiasco, Hyderabad pulled off a smooth event, and Mumbai is also handling the fans and crowd well.

Wankhede goes berserk with 'Messi Messi' chants

Several videos and photos of fans crowding the local trains and streets have gone viral. Messi has already wrapped up one meet and greet; he attended a private event at the Cricket Club of India (CCI), accompanied by Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez. He met Kareena Kapoor and her sons there, and he also waved at the fans.

He then headed to the Wankhede Stadium for the celebrations, where celebrities and fans gathered in large numbers to catch of glimpse of Messi.

As Messi arrived at the stadium, fans cheered for the football star and welcomed him. Messi smiled and waved at fans. Messi met Former India captain Sunil Chettri at the stadium. Messi played football with players and threw the ball at the stands.

A picture to be remembered for ages: Messi hugs Sunil

India's very own G.O.A.T., the legendary Sunil Chhetri, at the All-Stars match in Lionel #Messi's GOAT concert at Wankhede in Mumbai! #IndianFootball #GOATTourIndia pic.twitter.com/b0Yzyg98OE — Khel Now (@KhelNow) December 14, 2025

THE WAIT IS OVER!



Lionel #Messi has arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai alongside Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul!



The stadium erupts in chants! pic.twitter.com/ociI4eb5ww — Khel Now (@KhelNow) December 14, 2025

To ensure a smooth meet-and-greet, Mumbai Police deployed over 2,000 personnel in and around both venues.

#Messi, De Paul and Suarez unwind and interact with the fans! Shooting balls at the stands, sharing passes with the young footballers! #GOATTourIndia pic.twitter.com/0Wx9noIftQ — Khel Now (@KhelNow) December 14, 2025

Visuals from Wankhede Stadium show the crowd and fans chanting and holding banners in honour of the Barcelona icon.

? NO MEETUP WITH LEO MESSI!!



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have arrived in Delhi to spend time with his family. He doesn’t need validation from white people. pic.twitter.com/UQhz1y3eLF — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) December 14, 2025

Meanwhile, rumours were rife that there was a possible meet-up between Virat Kohli and Lionel Messi in Mumbai. However, these rumours now appear to have been debunked after Virat Kohli was spotted at the Delhi airport. A video of Kohli arriving in Delhi with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, has been circulating on social media, leaving many fans disappointed as they anticipated a meet-up.

Messi ignored everyone but hugged Sunil Chhetri. He knows the Greatest Footballer of our Nation. ??pic.twitter.com/MqqyVmt2Gx — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) December 14, 2025

?Watch: Lionel Messi’s reaction to fans chanting “Visca Barca Visca Barca” at Wankhede Stadium. ?❤️



pic.twitter.com/8Kb1FQs3Uy — Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) December 14, 2025

MESSI × SUNIL CHHETRI MOMENT AT WANKHEDE. ? pic.twitter.com/Aset9U8UmM — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 14, 2025

No meet up: Virat-Anushka skip meeting Messi in Mumbai, head to Delhi

Many also speculated that Anushka and Virat purposely turned down meeting Messi in Mumbai, as reports stated that they landed in Mumbai only to meet Messi.

One user shared the video and captioned it, "Virat Kohli and Lionel Messi — no meet-up."

According to Crictoday, Virat Kohli was earlier seen at a private airport in Mumbai before travelling to Delhi, around the time Messi was expected to arrive in the city. This has sparked fresh curiosity among fans about whether the two sporting icons could still meet in Delhi, possibly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Leo Messi will meet to Virat Kohli tmro — Shekhar Reddy (@Shekharreddy984) December 14, 2025

Fueling the speculation further, one fan wrote, "VIRAT KOHLI MEET UP WITH LEO MESSI IN NEW DELHI TOMORROW!!,"

While another claimed, "Leo Messi will meet Virat Kohli tmro."

Many reports state that Virat will meet Messi in Delhi with PM Modi.

? VIRAT KOHLI MEET UP WITH LEO MESSI IN NEW DELHI TOMORROW!!



As per reports, Virat Kohli was set to meet Messi today in Mumbai but it was cancelled, because Virat Kohli has received the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli is also likely to play an… pic.twitter.com/YIbkeSIAVB — ` (@KohliHood) December 14, 2025

Messi's India Tour 2025 has taken the football legend across multiple cities, beginning with Kolkata on December 13, where he received a warm welcome from fans and celebrities. He then travelled to Hyderabad later that day and visited Mumbai on December 14. The final stop of his tour will be New Delhi on December 15, where he is expected to attend special events and engagements before concluding his visit.