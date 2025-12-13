Messi plays football with Telangana CM, greets fans; internet claims Rs 10 lakh photo fee; did SRK pay to click with Messi?

Football star Lionel Messi is in India for the GOAT India tour. He landed in Kolkata, India, on Saturday and received a warm welcome from fans. Messi met Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam.

However, his Kolkata event turned out to be a mess, as more than 50,000 spectators had assembled at Salt Lake Stadium to see Messi. Due to chaos and mismanagement, Messi left within 10 minutes and didn't interact with fans. This led to massive outrage and vandalism. Many fans expressed disappointment and were of the view that they had paid a huge amount of money and purchased tickets, but were let down when Messi left without interacting with them.

From the laser show to the closing ceremony, Hyderabad’s event was perfectly planned and executed. CM Revanth Reddy ensured no politicians or businessmen came near Messi, keeping the focus on the legend and the fans.



This is how it should’ve been in Kolkata.

Feeling sad for the…

Many fans stationed at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata waited for hours, and all they could see was a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security personnel, and assorted hangers-on more interested in selfies than crowd control surrounding Messi, leaving fans at the stadium angry.

Angry fans started the mayhem by hurling bottles, banned items ,in an otherwise sporting venue. Chairs were then ripped out and thrown.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Argentine football icon Lionel Messi graces the field at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and plays football with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.



VIDEO | Hyderabad: Argentine football icon Lionel Messi graces the field at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and plays football with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Lionel Messi Plays Football With Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Video Goes Viral

Contrary to what happened in Kolkata, security in Hyderabad was significantly strengthened. The Hyderabad crowd was on cloud nine as football superstar Lionel Messi attended the GOAT Cup exhibition match, an event that was part of his three-day tour to India.

These guys Paid 10 lakhs to meet and Take a photo with Messi ?

The Argentine icon also played football with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and even scored an effortless goal. A video of the play is going viral on social media.

Hyderabad organizers offered a ₹10 lakh for a single photo with Messi in Hyderabad



Around 60 people booked it

That's ₹6 crore for standing next to him for a few seconds, WTF ??

Lionel Messi took a lap of honour around the Hyderabad stadium, waving to cheering fans. Argentina player Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguay star Luis Suarez joined Lionel Messi to address the crowd at the Hyderabad stadium. Both stars thanked fans for their support and shared their excitement about being in India.

Lionel Messi also took a moment to speak to the crowd at the Hyderabad stadium in Spanish, thanking fans for their support and expressing his delight at being back in India.

Apart from playing football, Messi took a selfie with Rahul Gandhi as well; several clips of him posing have also gone viral.

Did SRK pay Rs 10 lakhs for a photo-op with Messi, the internet believes it!

It has been widely reported that to take a photo or selfie with Messi, a fan or celebrity would have to pay Rs 10 lakhs. Now, Reddit and Twitter are contemplating whether Shah Rukh Khan paid a whopping Rs 10 lakhs to click a picture with Messi.

Several videos and photos show SRK standing in a queue and waiting for his turn to meet Messi. However, videos from various other angles show Messi was the first to shake hands with him.

Just look at Messi he doesn't even know who SRK is ?. He probably thought he was just another random guy who wanted a picture with him.

Messi will next visit Mumbai, and it has been reported that Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor will be meeting him. Virat and Anushka reportedly flew down to Mumbai from London to meet him.