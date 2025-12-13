Football fans rejoice as their favourite player arrived in India on Saturday. Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday and met Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam. Several video clips doing the rounds show Messi warmly greeting and smiling for the photos with AbRam and SRK. Needless to say, the sports-meets-Bollywood crossover that wowed fans.

Apart from meeting and greeting SRK and posing with him, the football star also unveiled his 70-foot-long statue.

A video that has gone viral shows football icon Lionel Messi unveiling his 70-foot statue at Salt Lake Stadium, with West Bengal minister Sujit Bose present alongside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam.

As fans swooned over Messi coming to India, a not-so-pleasant scene unfolded at the Salt Lake Stadium, where he had arrived to meet and greet fans.

Messi mania turns messier; fans vandalise stadium after Lionel Messi leaves early

In videos going viral, when Messi came out to greet the crowd, he quickly walked away due to mismanagement. The crowd wasn't happy, and in anger, fans threw plastic water bottles onto the field after Messi left.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event



A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see… pic.twitter.com/a3RsbEFmTi — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

Many videos also show fans tearing seats out of the stands and throwing them on the field, and littering the stadium.

The police came down to stop the vandalism taking place on a ground that is supposed to be the home of Indian football.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans threw bottles and chairs from the stands at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium



Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mcxi6YROyr — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

At the stadium, he was scheduled to interact with Shah Rukh Khan, along with dignitaries such as Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly. Up next were footballing sessions with Indian youngsters in a 'Masterclass with Messi' session.

Also included on Day 1 in Kolkata was a match between Mohun Bagan All-Stars and Diamond Harbour All-Stars.

Later in the day, Messi will jet off to Hyderabad, where the 'GOAT Concert' will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.