Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan visited Dubai to launch a commercial tower named SRK. At an event celebrating this occasion, over 6,000 fans gathered at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City to see the star. SRK made an electrifying entry on stage and performed Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the Shahrukhz by Danube launch event in Dubai. Shah Rukh greeted his fans as he entered the stage.

Another clip shows Farah Khan wrapping her hand around SRK's waist from behind and kissing him. The moment left many gushing over their bond, while others called it cringe.

During the launch, SRK and Farah Khan exchanged several witty remarks and captivated the audience with their banter. SRK spoke about his bond with Farah Khan as well as his upcoming film with daughter Suhana Khan.

Upon seeing the crowd, SRK said, "It feels like a concert out here..."

Shah Rukh Khan also recited his popular dialogue from Farah Khan's 2007 blockbuster reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om: "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe pane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne tumse milane ki sazish ki hai."

The audience cheered loudly for him. Shah Rukh also acknowledged Farah's presence on stage, since she was hosting the real estate event.

On the stage, Farah revealed how Shah Rukh has been personally training Suhana while working together on King. "Shah Rukh's son Aryan has made the most kick-a** web series: The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Suhana is so hardworking. She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action.."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan said, "If you want to change something in life, whether it's monetary, emotional, or happiness, you have to work hard for it. Give it the best you've got," he told fans. "I'm a big believer in God, just a free being in Allah. And I feel free. I want everyone who prays for me to pray well — not because I want it, but because this journey has been pure hard work. That's the real theme of my life: hard work.."

Earlier in the day on December 9, 2025, Farah Khan, known for directing films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, has been in the news lately for her fun vlogs. The filmmaker-choreographer, who is all over social media and often shares videos and brand endorsements with her cook Dilip, keeps her personal life relatively candid. On the other hand, her husband, director Shirish Kunder, prefers to stay low-key.

Farah Khan shuts down the old dig about SRK slapping her husband, Shirish.

However, on the occasion of their 21st wedding anniversary, which was December 9, the SRK's Dubai event was also on the same day. Farah Khan shared unseen montages from her wedding to Shirish, among several photos. One photo that grabbed attention was Shah Rukh Khan, along with Farah and Shirish.

The video montage begins with an old photo of Farah and Shirish in the kids' room, standing next to a crib, followed by the couple posing together. The next photo shows the couple taking the pheras on their wedding day, while Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Himani Shivpuri are seen standing in the corner. It is widely known that Shah Rukh performed the ritual of kanyadaan at her wedding with Shirish. Other photos show Farah's cute family moments with her husband and their triplets.

What went wrong between Shirish Kunder and SRK

Bollywood film director Farah Khan and veteran actor Shah Rukh Khan's friendship spans over three decades. However, the ace Bollywood director and King Khan went through a rough patch when SRK allegedly slapped Farah's husband, Shirish Kunder, at a party (despite these rumors, Farah Khan had clarified that SRK did not slap Shirish).

As per reports, back in 2012 at Sanjay Dutt's party at Aurus nightclub in Mumbai 2012, celebrating the release of Agneepath, an ugly spat broke out between Shah Rukh Khan and Shirish Kunder. The tension had begun earlier when Shirish mocked SRK's film Ra.One on Twitter, calling it "Rs ₹150 crore firework fizzle."

At the party, while SRK tried to avoid Kunder, the latter kept following him around. Even when Sanjay Dutt took SRK outside to meet a friend, Kunder followed and kept saying things in SRK's ear. The situation worsened when Kunder reportedly followed SRK to the washroom, repeatedly saying, "I am waiting...I am waiting."

SRK mentioned how his children were hurt by Shirish Kunder's tweet. Later, Kunder responded rudely, and SRK lost his temper and allegedly grabbed him by the hair and pushed him to the ground. The fight only ended when Sanjay Dutt intervened to separate them.

Farah Khan said Shah Rukh Khan did not 'slap' Shirish Kunder

During her appearance on NDTV's 'Your Call', Farah had clarified that 'there was no slap'. She had recalled, 'Shah Rukh told me he held Shirish'.

'I was very happy that SRK didn't strike back because he kept my respect,' Farah said.

But I think what we learnt all of us from that was that it's gone too far, and it's like you know, when you need a splash of, when two people are fighting, you need to throw a bucket of water on their face,' she added.

Despite the rough patch, the two Bollywood stars did not take it further and became friends soon. Farah and SRK came together for 'Happy New Year', released in 2014.