It's nostalgia for SRK–Kajol fans as Instagram feeds are filled with numerous reels featuring the iconic tune of DDLJ starring SRK and Kajol. The moment was special for Bollywood buffs, as it marked the 30th anniversary of Yash Raj Films' historic blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Cinephiles walked down memory lane, reliving the moment all over again as they watched their favourite stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, unveil a new bronze statue at Leicester Square, London, celebrating the film, the fans, and shared memories.

Several photos and videos from Kajol and SRK unveiling the bronze statue have gone viral. In the clips, Kajol pulls the cloth and proudly looks at her statue while SRK stands beside her holding an umbrella.

During the photo-ops, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's kids, Yug and Nysa, also joined them for a picture, and since then, fans can't get enough of the duo.

In the clips, Kajol and Shah Rukh are holding an umbrella and posing for photos. Kajol called Nysa and Yug Devgn to join them. While Nysa beamed with joy, Yug appeared serious and slightly nervous. SRK was seen caressing Nysa and Yug's heads after they posed together.

Netizens reacted to the photos of Yug, Nysa, SRK, and Kajol.

A user said, "After Aryan posing with Kajol and Ajay–SRK, finally Nysa and Yug with SRK..."

Another wrote, "Why is Yug so serious and nervous?"

Shah Rukh also shared pictures on Instagram, expressing how thrilled he was to unveil the statue of Raj and Simran at London's Leicester Square.

He wrote, "Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail... A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London... we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ..."

Take a look at the videos and photos circulating on social media

About the bronze statue!

The bronze statue becomes the first-ever Indian film to be honoured with a statue in Leicester Square, London and joins iconic characters from historic films, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, and Singin' in the Rain, as well as heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

Speaking at the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, "DDLJ was made with a pure heart. We wanted to tell a story about love, how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot of love in it, and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now! Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see the film and Kajol and me receiving so much love since it was released."

About DDLJ

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains one of India's most beloved films, making Raj and Simran immortal in the hearts of movie-goers. It is the longest-running film in Indian cinema, with audiences still lining up to watch it at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir. Along with Shah Rukh and Kajol, the film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi, and others.