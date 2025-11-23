Every time the nation faces a deadly terrorist attack, whether it was the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the Pahalgam attack, or the recent Delhi blast, each incident leaves a deep impact on the victims' families. In the wake of the recent Delhi blast, Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, paid a heartfelt tribute to all 15 people who lost their lives.

At the Global Peace Honours 2025 on Saturday, SRK took the stage to address the devastating incident and honour the victims. The event also commemorated the true heroes and the families of the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Bollywood celebrities present included Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rajat Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Rakul Preet Singh, and Anu Malik. Prominent personalities such as Nita-Radhika, Anant, Shokla, and Akash Ambani were also in attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan consoling a lady at the Global Peace honours 2025 ❤️#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/T1U4fP9Sz4 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 22, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blasts. While attending the event in Mumbai, SRK urged the audience to take meaningful steps toward fostering peace. He also met the families of the victims, hugged them, and addressed the crowd.

SRK said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks ."

The actor further says that he has been asked to deliver these 4 beautiful lines for Indian soldiers. He then recites, "When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it (sic)."

SRK further urges the audience to take a step towards peace. He says, "Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain."

During the ceremony, Ranveer paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam and 26/11 terror attacks, as well as those affected by the recent Delhi car blast. He also saluted the courage and unwavering spirit of India's soldiers.

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave… pic.twitter.com/XQtJp0pm1I — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

Ranveer went on to introduce the nation's braveheart and 26/11 hero, Shri Sadanand Date, with an emotional speech. He said, "Jeevan ke 35 saal inhone desh ko samarpit kar diye... 26/11 ke baad QRTs, ATCs, aise kayi systems banane mein apna yogdaan diya. Crime Branch, EOW, Force One, ATS, NIA, saare organisations mein apni zimmedari sampoorna nishta se nibhayi. Pune mein janam, Commerce mein Masters, Monitoring of Economic Offences mein PhD, aur kitaabon se pyaar. Zordaar taaliyan... stage par swagat kariye, Aaplya Maharashtra chi shaan – Dr. Sadanand Date ji! ( He dedicated 35 years of his life to the nation... Following the 26/11 attacks, he contributed to the development of systems such as QRTs and ATCs. He fulfilled his responsibilities with complete sincerity in organisations such as the Crime Branch, EOW, Force One, ATS, and NIA. Born in Pune, he holds a Master's degree in Commerce, a PhD in Monitoring of Economic Offences, and has a deep love for books. A big round of applause... please welcome to the stage the pride of Maharashtra – Dr. Sadanand Date ji!)"

For those unaware, Shri Sadanand Date was seriously injured during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He was among the first responders to confront Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail during the siege.

About the event

The Global Peace Honours 2025 was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, Ranveer Singh, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, and other big names marked their presence.

The event brought together the families of 26/11 victims, survivors of the Pahalgam attack, and some of the biggest leaders across the nation. The Global Peace Honours 2025 was organised by the Divyaj Foundation and led by Amruta Fadnavis.