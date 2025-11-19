After the Ambanis' grand bash last year, superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have once again reunited for a high-profile wedding. On Tuesday evening, Salman and SRK jetted off to Delhi for a private ceremony, where they performed together on their hit songs.

Multiple clips from the wedding have gone viral.

The two stars were seen dancing together and also delivered solo performances. The crowd went berserk when the duo grooved to Salman's iconic number "O Oh Jaane Jaana" from Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan copying Salman's steps and trying his best to match the steps.

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Salman Khan by saying, "The man the world knows as TIGER... the one we lovingly call BHAIJAAN... the superstar who rules as SULTAN... he is our pride, our jaan. My brother, my friend, Salman Khan."

As Salman Khan arrived on the stage, SRK and Salman hugged each other. Upon seeing their bromance, the crowd erupted with joy.

Another clip shows SRK's grand entry at the wedding to his song Baadshah from his film of the same name. In the video, Shah Rukh is seated on a chair as fireworks erupt around him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also performed several other hit Bollywood songs during the festivities. They were seen meeting and congratulating the bride and groom.

Other celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, were also reported to have performed at the event, adding even more star power to the celebration.

Netizens were left confused about whose wedding it was and how the hosts managed to afford Shah Rukh Khan and Salman.

Many also praised the actors' fitness, considering they are nearly 60 years old and continue to perform tirelessly.

One fan wrote, "Love how Shah Rukh knows the steps to Salman's songs!" Many others wondered who had the moolah to hire both the Khans for a wedding performance.

"Shahrukh's energy is even more apparent when he is dancing next to Salman. What event is this?" asked one.

Another commented, "Bollywood bas nostalgia pe chalra hai ab (Bollywood is functioning only on nostalgia now)."

The third one mentioned, "Who paid them so much?"

Shah Rukh and Salman's upcoming films



Salman and Shah Rukh had cameos in each other's 2023 films, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Salman has wrapped up filming for his upcoming war film, Battle of Galwan, which is set to release in 2026. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. SRK is shooting for King with Deepika Padukone and his daughter Suhana Khan.