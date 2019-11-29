'It's complicated' seems to be the relationship status of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The tinsel town lovebirds, who used to often make public appearances, have not been seen doing together lately. They have also refrained themselves from liking or commenting on each other's post.

Reports were doing rounds a few days ago that Sara and Kartik have apparently taken a break from their relationship owing to Kartik's busy schedule. So the couple is no more together. But one person, who must surely be happy knowing this is none other than Sara Ali Khan's mother and Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh. Amrita feels Sara must focus on her career and not get into matters of the heart for now.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Amrita feels now is the time for her daughter to consolidate her career and not get distracted by matters of the heart. Sara, on the other hand, is way too spontaneous to make calculated career decisions. She thinks with her heart. And her heart tells her it's okay to mix work with a personal life."

But unlike Amrita, Saif is okay with Sara's decision and believes in whatever she decides to do as long as she is happy. Kareena Kapoor is also fond of Kartik Aaryan since she met him on a show where she was heard saying to her friends that he is such a well-mannered boy.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together in Love Aaj Kal sequel. This is the first time when Sara and Kartik will be sharing the screen together and fans are equally excited to witness their chemistry on the big screen.