Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol have always kept a low profile. And so the couple didn't share the 'good news' as well. Amrita was recently spotted outside the clinic accompanied by hubby RJ Anmol. Wearing a white tee paired with cute white shorts, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. In no time the picture went viral on social media and fans poured their best wishes for the couple.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed that her husband RJ Anmol is definitely pampering her a lot. With the fact that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, Amrita revealed that her top priority is her mental health. She said, "Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it."

However, she did admit that the feeling that she will be a mother soon has not yet sunk in. "I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do," Amrita said adding that she and Anmol even have a favourite song and that he reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to her and the baby every night.

A source had earlier told ETimes, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together."

Amrita and RJ Anmol got married in 2016. Their marriage was kept low key as the couple loves to keep it that way.