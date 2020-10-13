The year 2020 should be renamed as 'Badhai Ho' for a few celebs at least. This year is indeed full of ups and down, heights and love, people battling and winning over the pandemic but still, God is kind and many Bollywood celebs are blessed with a piece of good news.

Off lately a lot of Bollywood celebs have decided to make the most of their lockdown by extending their family. From Virat Kohli to Anushka to Kareena and Saif, the latest we heard was Sagarika and cricketer Zaheer Khan. But there is one more adorable couple who are expecting their first child, and we can't stop gushing.

Amrita Rao is expecting her first child.

Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with RJ Anmol. A picture of Amrita flaunting a baby bump is doing the rounds on social media. By the looks of it, Amrita is a few months in and will soon embrace motherhood. The lovely couple was snapped outside a doctor's clinic, and Amrita made no attempts to hide the good news of her pregnancy from the media and fans.

A source close to the actress reportedly said about Amrita's pregnancy, "They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. She loves this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. She and Anmol are both private people, and they like to keep things low-key."

The Vivaah actress often keeps herself away from the media glare, but news like these can't be hidden from her loved ones and fans.

Till now, none of them has officially announced on their social media handle. But the viral picture of Amrita Rao.

Anmol and Amrita's marriage

Anmol and Amrita got married in 2016 after seven years of dating. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, and the couple managed to keep the news of their pregnancy a secret as well, until now.

On the work front

On the professional front, RJ Anmol is hosting musical show Jammin, that features industry bigwigs like Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Bappi Lahi performing live. In comparison, Amrita Rao was last seen in the film Thackeray, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Congratulations to the couple. We can't stop gushing over this amazing piece of good news!