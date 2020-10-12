The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for all of us. Although we are in a mist of a pandemic, there is still some wonderful news coming our way to brighten up our gloomy days.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, most of us were home quarantined, and this has given us a lot of time to spend with our spouse, partner and family members. And the one thing that 2020 taught us all is the bond that we share with our family. Not only did the feeling of being together and evoke in commoners in fact, but most of the celebs were also seen doing things that we didn't expect they would.

From Bollywood to crickets and TV celebs, most of them have a piece of good news to share with their fans. Yes, amidst these grim moments, hearing a piece of good news does put a smile on our face.

Men in blue turn daddies

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy, Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya welcomed their baby boy, and now reports suggest power couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are all set to embrace parenthood soon. However, the couple has not made any official announcement about the same yet, but a recent video from Zaheer's birthday celebrations last week in UAE is a clear giveaway.

As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are about to welcome their first child together. The speculation began after Ghatge was seen at her husband's birthday celebration last week in UAE. Moreover, their friends have also confirmed to the tabloid that the couple is expecting their first child.

The couple is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League, where Zaheer is the Director of Cricket Operations. The duo usually refrains from PDA and exude class, elegance, and poise, making them one of our most favourite celebrity couples.

Let's take a look at the celebs who are all set to welcome the bundle of joy in 2021

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

The cute and adorable couple is all set to become parents. Anita posted an adorable video on Instagram, announcing the pregnancy. Sharing the video which traces the couple's journey from best friends to parents-to-be, Anita wrote, "Getting ready for reddy."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be a mommy again! On August 12, the actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan confirmed that they are expecting their second child. They released a statement that read: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." The actress is active on social media, and fans are waiting for Taimur's sibling. We are sure the paparazzi are waited with bated breath to capture mini Kareena / Saif.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

"Anushka Sharma Bhabhi kab mummy banegi aur Virat Kohli papa," this is what the nation and netzines wanted to know ever since Hardik announced that he had become papa. Well, as its all slated Anushka and Virat took the internet by storm after they officially announced that they are expecting their first child.

They shared a loved up picture on their respective social media accounts wherein Anushka is seen showing her baby bump and captioned the pic as, "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they captioned their posts. A few days ago, the parents-to-be also celebrated the special news with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai. In a video clip shared on the social media account of the IPL team, Kohli and Anushka are seen cutting a cake and beaming with happiness, while RCB players are seen congratulating the couple. Not only this, Anushka is teasing her fans on social media by flaunting candid pics cradling her baby bump.

Wishing these soon-to-be parents happiness, health and joy.