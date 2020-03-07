While her sister Malaika Arora has made a firm place for herself in the industry, Amrita Arora hasn't had the same luck. Though Amrita tried her best to showcase her talent in films, the right scripts which could do justice to her calibre never came her way. Out of all the films she did, one which made headlines for all the wrong reasons was her film on a lesbian relationship, Girlfriend.

The sleaze fest

On Koffee with Karan, Amrita spoke in detail about it. When Karan Johar asked her if she had fun doing the film, pat came Amrita's reply, "No." She further added, "I am not someone who regrets things but that's something if I could go back and change, I would change that. That's something I just didn't enjoy. I don't blame anyone for it, I blame myself because in my head it seemed very different, I perceived it very different, very progressive but ultimately it just kind of catered to the sleaze that was going around. When I saw the film for the first time, my parents saw the film, they didn't actually see the film, they walked out, and it's not like them. And everyone was just very uncomfortable, more so because I am the little one of the family, really spoilt and really pampered. So when they saw that, for the first time I heard them saying, 'we didn't tell you to do films to do this.'

She further added, "To see them disappointed, really upset me. I also walked out and said everyone makes mistakes and it's best forgotten."

Talking about how it wasn't the lesbian love-making part she was uncomfortable with but the portrayal, "When I heard the subject, Karan, it was very progressive and when I saw the film, it was just a sleaze fest."

Break-up with Ashmit Patel

In the same chat show, Amrita also spoke about her relationship with Ashmit Patel and why they broke up. She said, "In my defence, I always get into a relationship thinking it's going to work but somewhere along the way it's my way or the highway! That's when I show them the door." Malaika also joined the conversation and said, "I don't know Ameesha too well, nor do I know Ashmit too well. But, I didn't really think he was 'Mr Right'."

Love for Arbaaz Khan

Amrita and Malaika had also gushed about Arbaaz Khan and Amrita had even said that she is looking for Arbaaz 'bhai's' qualities in the men she dates.