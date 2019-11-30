Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's health condition has been in talks for the last few days as the actor has not been keeping well lately. His latest post on his blog further raised speculations about Bachchan planning to retire.

Bachchan in his recent blog post wrote something like, "I must retire...the head is thinking something else and the fingers another...it's a message". This words from the veteran actor left many of his fans in a state of panic thinking if Bachchan's health is not good and if he is planning to retire from the industry.

Is Bachchan going to retire soon?

Nonetheless, it is also being said that people are over-reading the lines and Bachchan in his latest post was just talking about taking a break for the day. "He only mentioned that he was tired of typing and wanted to rest because he was feeling tired. By 'retire' he meant to retire for the day," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Bachchan's health concern

Bachchan is the only actor of his age in the industry who has been continuously working full-time. Worry for his health started after he was hospitalised last month for his liver problem. Although he was discharged after a few days, reports kept claiming that the senior actor has not been perfectly well.

Some reports had even claimed that Bachchan's doctors strictly warned him against working so relentlessly, but he apparently continued to ignore the warnings. It was also said that the Bachchan family was extremely worried about his health, and they finally took extra care to make sure that he does not push the limit.