Amitabh Bachchan is widely considered one of the biggest superstars the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. The actor was part of several blockbuster films in his career, and even in his late 70s, Bachchan is still active in Bollywood by acting in movies and hosting television shows. Kaala Patthar was a milestone movie in his career, and this film directed by Yash Chopra was released in 1979. As the film completes 42 years, Amitabh Bachchan posted a note on Instagram and revealed how his first job helped him to perform better in Kaala Patthar.

What was Amitabh Bachchan's first job?

In Kaala Patthar, Bachchan played the role of a Navy officer who currently works in a coal mine to forget his haunting past. Even though the film had an average run at the box office, this Yash Chopra directorial is now considered a cult classic.

In his recent Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he had worked in a coal mine before entering Bollywood, and it helped him to portray his role in Kaala Patthar in a perfect manner.

"42 years of KALA PATTHAR .. !!! phew !!! Been a while .. and so many incidents in the film from my personal experiences when I worked in the Coal Dept of my Calcutta Company , my first job before joining the movies .. actually working in the Coal mines in Dhanbad and Asansol," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

Amitabh Bachchan has a handful of promising projects in his kitty, and the most noted one among them is Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film also stars Prabhu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy in other prominent roles. Produced by Karan Johar, this film is being shot with a lavish budget.

Other upcoming movies of Amitabh Bachchan are Chehre, Jhund, Butterfly, and Mayday.