Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's onscreen reunion might not happen at all. For those of you, who had been waiting with bated breath to know the final deal on Baiju Bawra, there is some bad news. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in talks with Ranbir Kapoor for his ambitious project – Baiju Bawra – for a long time. However, the latest we hear is that Kapoor has opted out of the project again.

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has not been able to make up his mind on going ahead with the project. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been waiting for the Kapoor lad to come onboard for a long time. However, the two have not been able to come to a mutual agreement. At the beginning of this year, there was a strong buzz of Ranbir having agreed to do the project. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone were also reportedly roped in for the project.

Ranbir Kapoor apparently didn't have the best of the equation with SLB while shooting for his debut – Saawariya. And with many big projects lined up for release and many blockbuster scripts in his kitty, he is in two minds about saying yes to SLB.

Ranbir makes it clear

"Ranbir has expressed his confusion to Bhansali and the team as well. He is not sure of Baiju Bawra and with another Dharma project in his kitty, RK doesn't seem to be keen anymore on working with SLB again. Not many know that he did not have a great experience working with him during Saawariya and they have never done a film after that. So it's most likely that Ranbir is going to opt-out of the project, although nothing was ever locked on papers," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

The report also states that Kartik Aaryan has not been roped in for any of Bhansali's projects as yet. It also states that Aaryan's frequent visits to Bhansali's office have just been for some catch-up.