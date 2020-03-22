Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and many other Bollywood celebs are stunned by the massive support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for Janta Curfew on Sunday.

Narendra Modi gave call for Janta Curfew on March 22 to fight against the Coronavirus scare. He also told the people of the country to come out and clap, ring bells at 5.00 PM on Sunday to show their solidarity with the people who are working hard. The Prime Minster's words touched the hearts of the people across the country, who are extending their support to him today, by staying inside their homes today.

#JantaCurfew is on, tweets PM Modi

The country is creating history with Janta Curfew, which is a model for other countries. Narendra Modi took to Twitter to talk about the response for his call. The Prime Minister tweeted, "#JantaCurfew is on. Eminent personalities are encouraging a Stay At Home Sunday to fight Coronavirus. And, people's support is emphatic."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is overwhelmed by the people's response or his call, said, "The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together. #JantaCurfew."

Many celebs from Bollywood were astonished to response for the PM's call for Janta Curfew. Some of them took to Twitter to share their views. Popular B-Town star Suniel Shetty tweeted a video of empty roads around his residence in Mumbai and catptioned it with "ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO!!!"

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3478 - One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline! WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other .. WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE .. WE ARE INDIA JAI HIND."

Neha Sharma tweeted a video featuring her silent locality and wrote, "So nice to see that we are all responsible citizens.. #yougoIndia.. now that we are finally doing something to make this a better place to live in.."

ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO !!! pic.twitter.com/SWX91WWd7I — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 22, 2020