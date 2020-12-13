Amitabh Bachchan's elder child Shweta Bachchan Nanda has always been a papa's girl. We all know that everyone in the Bachchan household has their niche in acting except for Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Therefore, recently when we got our hands on an old interview of Big B that dates back to the year 2001 where he has spoken about why he never asked Shweta to act in movies after marriage.

Shweta Bachchan married to Raj Kapoor's grandson Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and have two children Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. In an interview when Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Shweta Bachchan working in movies he said, "Let me tell you that of the four of us, she's the best actor. She has never indicated that she wanted to enter films. Besides, now she is married. Paraya dhan. So if she does want to enter films, it is up to her husband. Our rights over her ended the day she got married."

Amitabh Bachchan on Abhishek Bachchan's debut in movies

In the same interview Big B also spoke about son Abhishek Bachchan's Bollywood debut,

"It is not an easy path. He has a long way to go. I believe he has the capacity to perform. He has screen presence. Potential. But he needs to work with the right people who can extract that potential. The kind of directors who will grab him by the shoulders and shake him up."

Big B further said that as a father, he's always there for his son, but he makes sure to give Abhishek an honest feedback about his work. "We watch his films together. I tell him where he needs to improve- it might be his hair, clothes, sometimes his movements are wrong, his expression might have been too loud, his speech is wrong. For which I admit that we (Jaya and I) are to blame. We sent him abroad for his studies at a very early age. So he never got to learn and speak Hindi as it is meant to be."