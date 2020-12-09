Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are among the most influential celebrities on social media in the Asia-Pacific region. Other Indian stars who feature in the list include Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and singers Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar.

The list of most influential celebrities on social media from Asia-Pacific region includes a number of Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar among those on the top of the list with over 105 million and 131 million social media followers, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit also made it to the list because of their engagement with their fans on different social media platforms.

The reason why these celebs have made it to the Forbes List is because of their star power and 105 million social media followers to help raise $7 million for Covid-19 relief by Amitabh Bachchan, one of the senior most actors in the industry with over 200 movies in his kitty.

Next being Akshay Kumar, one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood, donated $4 million during the difficult time. About Shah Rukh Khan, it says that while his last starring role was in 2018, Khan continues to do voice work for films and documentaries and has 106 million social media followers. The article also mentions the actor being honoured by the World Economic Forum in 2018 for championing women's and children's rights.

Anushka Sharma has been recognised as a film and television producer, Neha Kakkar's recent wedding was mentioned in the article and also how it was a big hit with her followers. Alia Bhatt was introduced as 'part of a Bollywood family dynasty.'