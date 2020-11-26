Junior Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan is almost unrecognisable in his new look as Bob Biswas. The actor was spotted in Kolkata. He has transformed into the serial killer Bob Biswas.

In the pictures, he does not carry the Bachchan glamour that is usually possessed by his prestigious family at any given occasions. He was seen wearing a pair of large glasses, distressed clothes, with a big paunch, that made his appearance more familiar to the contract killer from Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani.

In the leaked images that have gone viral on the internet, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in the company of Chitrangda, who was seen in a blue saree. There was also a little boy who was playing his son. Chitrangda will be back on sets after a long gap.

The team of the film were seen taking necessary precautions in the middle of this pandemic. Abhishek Bachchan was spotted wearing a mask. Earlier this week, the 'Guru' actor had announced on Instagram that he will be returning on sets after a long time and also advised everyone to be safe.

The stand-alone film of Bob Biswas will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is based on a character from Vidya Balan's film, Kahaani.

Although in the film, Bob Biswas was killed by the protagonist, the film will be a prequel. In the original film, it was Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee who impressed everyone with his performance. Although, he had to deliver one dialogue, 'Nomoshkar, Ek minute'. it became iconic and later even went on to become a meme.