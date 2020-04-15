Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared two throwback pics featuring him with his colleague Rishi Kapoor during the shooting of Naseeb and his first photoshoot for a film magazine.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been busy spreading awareness about the pandemic. He is also involved in some charity initiatives to fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, he is keeping his followers engaged during this lockdown by sharing throwback pictures and videos.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page this morning to share some throwback pictures. One of the two photos was taken during the song 'Rang Jaamaake' from the film Naseeb in 1981. Big B is posing with Rishi Kapoor the set still from the movie. Rishi aka Chintu is seen in Charlie Chaplin's getup.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned it with, "T 3502 - Shooting for the song 'rang jaamaake' for film NASEEB , on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivili Studios. Chintu ( Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador .. ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius director .. song scenes action all on set on fire .. amazing times."

Big B tweeted another photo taken during his first photoshoot for a film magazine and captioned it with, "T 3501 - My very first photoshoot for a film mag., - 'Star & Style' .. prodded & goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me, by famed most feared journalist of the times, Devyani Chaubal; obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project but Devyani thought so .."

However, Amitabh Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema. He starred in over 200 Indian films in a career spanning more than five decades. The 77-year-old megastar is one of busiest actors and he has Butterfly, Gulabo Sitabom Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra, Uyarndha Manithan and AB Aani CD in his kitty.