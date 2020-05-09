Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most influential actors on social media. Despite his age, the veteran is still very much active on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, etc.

On Saturday, he informed that the film 'Bhootnath completed 12 years, and Amitabh shared an interesting yet spooky story on his Instagram handle, from the days when he was shooting for the original 'Agneepath' movie.

When Amitabh saw 'Bhootnath' written on sets of Agneepath

Both of these two films were separated by 22 years, but such a spooky co-incidence happened with Amitabh Bachchan that he was left stunned. The 77-year-old revealed that in one scene of Agneepath, he found the term 'Bhootnath' written on the walls of a prison, where the shoot took place.

"12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing," wrote Big B in his latest IG post.

He continued, "In AGNEEPATH my film there is a shot of me entering the prison and shooting dead one of the prisoners .. on the wall of the prison cell was written in chalk the word 'भूत नाथ' .. Agneepath was made years before .. how did this happen .. if you have a dvd or on net go to the scene and watch .. Incidentally that was my first shot for Agneepath!"

Amitabh Bachchan criticised for shooting for KBC

Recently, the veteran actor was on the receiving end of criticism from netizens, as he began shooting for tv reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, despite the fact that India continues to battle novel Coronavirus, and the lockdown has been extended until 17th May.

People on social media mocked Amitabh Bachchan for his carelessness, but he calmly replied through his blog post, informing that "sufficient precautions were taken", and that the team completed a two days' shoot in just one day.

KBC registrations will open from Saturday, 9th May, and Big B had earlier shared a video post related to the same on Instagram.