Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B has been entertaining the audience with his exciting videos and photos, ever since the lockdown has begun. Along with his engaging posts and throwback pictures, he has also been sharing some bits from the Whatsapp forwards, that has gathered the attention of the followers.

After his insights on the home remedies to kill corona, he has now shared a post wishing Happy Birthday to all of his fans through some bizarre logic. Amitabh has shared a goofy video, giving an algorithm that shows that everyone will be 2020 when adding their birth year and age.

The slo-mo video that has been shared by Big B was captioned as, "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years ..Your age + Your year of birth , every person is = 2020 !! "

While many Bollywood celebrities such as Mouni Roy and Bhumi Pendekar were spotted laughing on the same, fans were seen making fun of Big B. They were astonished by Amitabh's sense of humour and even pointed out that 'The algorithm is not the same for every person'.

Fans called Big B 'CEO of Whatsapp University'

Many followers were spotted trolling Amitabh Bachchan. One even went forward to call him the 'CEO of Whatsapp University' as Big B has been sharing some 'Nuskas' that are usually distributed through forwarded messages. Another user wrote, "Sir doesn't it apply fr all years , , birth year plus ones age will result in current year !"

No matter what Amitabh Bachchan posts, one thing is sure that you can love him, hate him, make fun of him but you can never ignore him. Amid the lockdown, he has been trying to spread some positivity by making sure that his fans and followers stay safe and sound at home.

Last week emotionally drenching for the Shahenshah of Bollywood as he lost two of his friend, Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. While Big B was connected to Irrfan on the professional level, Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu was a family for him.

He shared a heart-wrenching post after the demise of the actor. Big B was the first one to break it to the world that Rishi Kapoor has passed away.