India is trying to inch back to normalcy despite the lockdown being extended, and cases of Coronavirus still show an upward trend. So there's bound to be concern regarding whether returning to work, shooting for TV shows, are safe and don't pose a health risk.

The questions and concerns may be justified, trolling however cannot be. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to slam the trolls who've been giving the actor grief for shooting for KBC amid the lockdown. Does this show that the actor is ignoring the current ongoing crisis in the country? He thinks not.

Amitabh Bachchan gets flak for shooting amidst lockdown

India is still very much in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, battling a high number of cases and struggling to make sure the public health system isn't overwhelmed. Yet, in certain parts of the country where the risk is low, restrictions are lifting, and the chaos is slowly resuming.

Amidst the grave health concerns, what is appropriate and what is not, Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting for KBC's next season. For many, this was alarming keeping in mind the fear surrounding the pandemic and the highly contagious disease we're still not rid of. The Bollywood actor has been vocal about his support to India's lockdown on and has been urging awareness. Yet, this move to go on shoot seemed like a gross miscalculation on the actor's part. It invited numerous trolls.

The actor while he hasn't directly addressed the trolls did express his thoughts on his blog the other day, "so yes I worked...Got a problem with that...Keep it to yourself then...Damned if you pour it out here in this locked-in condition...Sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken...And what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day..."

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

We can't be sure if the decision was a good one. At such times who can tell? Yet, it's better to be safe than sorry, some would say.