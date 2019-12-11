Bollywood celebs not only earn from films, or product endorsements but also from social media, depending on the popularity and the fan following these celebs enjoy. According to the data released by social media management company Hopper HQ in its '2019 Instagram Rich List', here's a list of celebs and the whopping amount they charge per Instagram post. The price is indeed shocking!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is the only Bollywood celeb that features on the global list and she charges huge fees for a sponsored post on Instagram. Our desi girl has over 40 million followers on Instagram and she charges $271,000 or approximately Rs 1.87 crores per sponsored post.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with quotes and throwback pictures. The actor charges 40 to 50 lakhs per Instagram post.

Shahrukh Khan

Though Shahrukh has kept himself aloof from social media these days, he charges 80 lakhs to 1 crore per Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actress is currently at the peak of her career. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Alia Bhatt charges 1 crore per Instagram post.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has won his audience's heart with his last release Kabir Singh and is one of the most loved stars of the nation. He charges 20 to 30 lakhs per Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress and now a talk show host charges 1.5 lakh per Instagram post