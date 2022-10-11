Filmmaker Prakash Mehra and Amitabh Bachchan guaranteed blockbusters every time they came together. Some of the biggest films of Amitabh's career have been made with the maverick Prakash Mehra.

Zanjeer, Khoon Paseena, Lawaris, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Sharabi are some of the most popular and celebrated films of the duo.

Amitabh and Prakash not only were thorough professionals but also great friends. From films to world view, the two could sit and talk for hours. The two considered each other family and credited the success of their movies to one another. Then what suddenly led to their fall out?

What went wrong?

Prakash Mehra's son Puneet recently spoke to ETimes and delved into their fall-out. He revealed that he can only tell his father's version and would never go by what the gossipmongers said.

"Let me tell you the version I heard from my father. I won't go by the popular version of gossip mills. Like destiny brought them together, it ended their collaboration as well. My father had said that if he ever makes a film with Amitabh Bachchan that does not do well, he won't make a film with him ever again," Puneet said.

The fall out

"'Jaadugar' released on the same day as Manmohan Desai's 'Toofan' and both didn't do well. A certain distance had set in. But my Dad was very complex with his emotions. He allowed his emotions to rule, very often," he further said.

He also added that the just like any other place, the industry people also tried to divide them further rather than bridge the gap. But, his father allowed his emotions to get the better off him.