Salman Khan is different for different people. We are pretty sure that all of you must be agreeing to this fact. For some Salman has a heart of gold, for some the actor is ruthless and arrogant. We recently came across an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan where he has called Salman Khan a 'God's child' and a 'misunderstood person'.

The interview dates back to 2003 when Big B had worked with Salman in Baghban and at the same time, Salman was going through a rough phase as his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai and currently the Bachchan bahu who had broken up with him and had also alleged that he used to harass her.

When Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Salman Khan

Post all the controversies, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Salman Khan, here's what he had said...While speaking to Subhash K Jha, Amitabh Bachchan had said, "Salman is God's child. He's misunderstood but has a heart of gold. Like Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman has a penchant for getting into trouble. But he means well, and is extremely kind-hearted."

When director Ravi Chopra was asked if he was apprehensive of roping in Salman in Baghban owing to all the controversies around him, he had said, "Salman is a sweetheart. I don't know how he got this reputation. Maybe, he has never had a good relationship with the media."

He Had Further Added, "I had a great time shooting with him and would love to do another film with him. He has really got a heart of gold."

Talking about the present day scenario, Salman's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai is married to Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan. Though the Bachchans have never gone on record and spoken against Salman, in fact, they have always maintained a cordial relationship with the 'Dabangg' star.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, has never discussed her past nor has or wished to maintain any kind of relationship with her exes, be it personal or professional.